Dutch wrestlers compete at Augsburg

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA — Sending a contingent of mostly underclassmen, the Central College wrestling team competed at the Augsburg Invitational Saturday.

Each weight class had a gold bracket and a freshman bracket. Two Dutch wrestlers placed in the gold division and seven more placed in the freshman division.

“It’s a tournament we’re excited to highlight some of our younger guys,” coach Eric Van Kley said. ‘I thought they competed hard and it was exciting for them to be out there.”

Leo Blawou (junior, 157 pounds, Des Moines, Lincoln HS) and Gavin Davis (junior, 165 pounds, Litchfield Park, Ariz., Arizona Lutheran Academy HS) each finished in eighth place of their respective gold brackets.

“Leo is the ultimate team player,” Van Kley said. “He’s so committed to the team and has grown so much. I’m proud of him. He did a great job of getting to his offense today.

“Gavin has worked hard to get done to 165 pounds. He’s shown a lot of discipline the last few weeks. He’s made a lot of sacrifices and really battled.”

Nathan Rosas (freshman, Harvard, Ill.) was the top finisher in a freshman bracket, taking second at 197 pounds. He won his first two matches by fall before losing the final.

“He’s finding his way a little bit,” Van Kley said. “He was a little disappointed in his first tournament at Stevens Point, but he’s made some good strides the last couple of weeks.”

In other freshman brackets, Sam West (freshman, Burlington, Notre Dame HS) was third at 165 pounds. Trent Harper (freshman, Norwalk) and Kevin Hogan (freshman, Peotone, Ill.) were fourth at 141 and 157 pounds, respectively. David Vukobratovich (freshman, 125 pounds, Homer Glen, Ill., Lockport Township HS), Dorian Vaughans (freshman, 165 pounds, Chicago, Ill., John F. Kennedy HS) and Hayden Hearne (freshman, 285 pounds, Urbandale) were all sixth-place finishers.

Central hosts Augustana College (Ill.) Thursday, December 1 at 8 p.m.