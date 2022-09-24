Dutch women’s soccer team Freys the Pioneers

PELLA — An assist and a goal from midfielder Abby Frey (junior, Mesa, Ariz., Desert Ridge HS) powered the Central College women’s soccer team to a 2-0 win over the University of Wisconsin – Platteville Saturday afternoon.

Central (6-2-1) continued its roll through September by winning its fifth-straight match with the decision over the Pioneers (6-2-1). The Dutch tied the school record with its fifth consecutive shutout with Sheila Horstmann (senior, West Des Moines, Valley HS) in goal.

“Our defense really limited them today,” coach Mike Kobylinski said. “We accomplished some great things with one of the toughest non-conference schedules in program history. To go 6-2-1 against some of the best teams in Minnesota and Michigan is something to be proud of.”

Amber Santana (sophomore, midfielder, Indio, Calif., Shadow Hills HS) celebrated her birthday by scoring her fourth goal of the season in the 20th minute. Frey assisted the scoring strike via a corner kick.

“I couldn’t be happier for Amber,” Kobylinski said.

Frey added a goal of her own in the 84th minute off a loose ball after Rachel Daniels (senior, Geneseo, Ill.) made a run down the right side and put the ball into the box.

“Frey was a huge presence today,” Kobylinski said. “She was a facilitator yet again and had a couple of other nice strikes on frame.”

The offensive pressure by the Dutch all game enabled the team to set a school record with 19 corner kicks.

The Dutch start American Rivers Conference action next Saturday at the University of Dubuque for a 3:30 p.m. match.