Dutch triathlon team finishes strong with second place at West Regional Qualifier

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – The Central College women’s triathlon team capped off its regional qualifying season with a powerful performance, securing second place in the Division III standings at the USA Triathlon Women’s Collegiate West Regional Championship Sunday.

Hosted by Texas Christian University (TCU) at Marine Creek Reservoir, the competition was fierce, drawing 15 collegiate teams and 114 athletes to the sprint-distance race: a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer (12.4-mile) draft-legal bike, and a 5-kilometer run.

The race was split into two waves, and Central athletes competed hard in both heats. Racing in the first wave were seniors Grace Benson (Newton), Katelyn Freeman (Castle Rock, Colo., Castle View HS), Madi Whalen (senior, Kansas City, Mo., Park Hill HS), and Sara Sienkiewicz (Plainfield, Ill., Neuqua Valley HS), along with Estella Allen (sophomore, Newton), Georgia Havlicek (junior, Solon), and Aubrey Peterson (freshman, Coon Valley, Wis., Cashton HS).

Benson, nearing the end of her triathlon career here at Central, showcased her leadership by taking charge in the first wave. She was one of the first athletes out of the water and remained a top-five contender throughout the entire bike course, finishing with a total time of 1:20:30.76.

highlight of the day was the inspiring return of the freshman Peterson who finished her first full race of the season after working back from a broken leg sustained over the summer. She crossed the line with a huge smile and a total time of 1:31:43.70, a testament to her determination!

The pressure was on for the second wave, which featured 76 of the day’s fastest competitors. Seniors Luci Laidlaw (Pella) and sophomore Adeline Koritz (Clinton, Ill.) rose to the challenge, battling some of the toughest competitors in the region.

Laidlaw led the Dutch and walked away with an impressive individual accomplishment, placing third overall for Division III with a time of 1:14:22.18. Koritz was close behind, finishing second for the Dutch at 1:15:48.17.

Behind the two leaders, Freeman finished at 1:22:59.48, and Whalen came in at 1:26:09.59.

The strong individual finishes added up to an excellent team result. The Dutch left Texas having secured second place in the West Region in Division III with 162 points, just behind five-time national champions North Central College [Ill.] (194 points), and ahead of Willamette University [Ore.] (149 points).

The Dutch won’t have much time to rest. The West Regional Qualifier marks the start of the final two weeks of the season, culminating in the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships on Saturday, November 8, in Tempe, Arizona. The National Championship will bring together the fastest collegiate competitors in the country for what is sure to be one of the toughest, and fastest, races of the year.

For full race results from today’s competition, go here: https://my.raceresult.com/368299/

Central finishers:

34th – Luci Laidlaw, 1:14:22.18

59th- Addie Koritz, 1:15:48.17

75th – Grace Benson, 1:20:30.76

79th – Katelyn Freeman, 1:22:59.48

89th- Madi Whalen, 1:26:09.59

92nd – Estella Allen, 1:27:37.43

94th- Georgia Havlicek, 1:29:03.23

101st – Aubrey Peterson, 1:31:43.70

105th – Sara Sienkiewicz, 1:37:46.13