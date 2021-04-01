Dutch triathlon squad captures win in first dual meet

CEDAR RAPIDS— The Central College women’s triathlon team outdueled Coe College to win the program’s first dual Saturday in Cedar Rapids.

The results were official Tuesday night after the final competitors from Coe recorded their times. Results are tabulated like cross country and Central had 15 points compared to 21 for Coe. The top four individuals from each school make up the team scores.

The two teams started the day with a 500-meter swim inside the pool at Coe College before moving to a trail north of town. At the trail, they completed a 14-mile bike and a two-mile run.

Lindsey Blommers (sophomore, Pella) was the overall winner in a time of 1 hour, 12 minutes and 21 seconds. Jessica Carithers (sophomore, Deer Creek, Ill., Deer Creek-Mackinaw HS) was third in 1:20.27.

Blommers completed the swim in 6 minutes, 36 seconds to lead the Dutch. New to the roster this semester, Cassandra Moss (freshman, West Union, North Fayette Valley HS) finished in 8:32.

“The swim went really well,” Hedrick-Rozenberg said. “They were high school swimmers and it was their best times in the 500.”

Blommers completed the bike portion in 49:57 to pace Central. Alex Griggs (sophomore, Knoxville) and Carithers also broke the one-hour mark in 57:10 and 58:41, respectively.

“Everyone looked really strong on the bike,” Hedrick-Rozenberg said “We had some cramping issues but they worked through it.”

Blommers also had the best running time with a 15:48 mark. Carithers and Briggs were the next two in 16:08 and 17:27.

“The times we’re good in the run,” Hedrick-Rozenberg said. “A couple of the girls were disappointed, but for two of them it was their first ever triathlon. They weren’t used to the endurance of it.”

Griggs was fourth overall in 1:24.01 and Laurynn Mize (senior, Sycamore, Ill.) was seventh in 1:29.36.

Grace Parrish (sophomore, Cedar Rapids, Xavier HS) and Katie Mitchell (senior, Des Moines, Hoover HS) finished 10th (1:46.56) and 11th (1:55.48), respectively.

Central will return the favor and host Coe for a dual on April 10 at Lake Red Rock.