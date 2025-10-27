Dutch men get fourth conference soccer win

PELLA -A second-half goal by Teddy Apostolopoulos (sophomore, Pella) pushed the Central College men’s soccer team to a 2-1 win over Buena Vista University Saturday.

Central (8-3-4, 4-1-2 American Rivers Conference) got the scoring started as Nate Lampe (sophomore, Newton) tallied his second goal of the season in the 21st minute

Buena Vista leveled with the Dutch before the end of the first half. In the 71st minute, Apostolopoulos followed up a saved shot attempt by Zach Holtan (sophomore, Ames, Gilbert HS) to take the lead.

Goalkeeper Morgan Finkenbinder (sophomore, Elkhorn, Neb., Skutt Catholic HS) had a pair of saves while withstanding eight shots.

Central closes out the regular season Tuesday against Loras College for a noon game at the A.N. Kuyper Athletics Complex soccer field.