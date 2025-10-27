Dutch football team falls short at Wartburg

PELLA – A slow start cost the Central College football team a 28-13 loss to Wartburg College Saturday afternoon.

The No. 14 Dutch (6-1, 4-1 American Rivers Conference) fell behind 21-0 before halftime, totaling just 106 yards of offense on 32 plays. The No. 7 Knights (8-0, 6-0 conference) compiled 283 yards on 42 plays in the same time frame.

Central started to rally in the third quarter by scoring on three straight possessions. Andrew Mohan (sophomore, Waverly, Waverly-Shell Rock HS) kicked a 42-yard field goal on the opening drive of the half. After the defense forced a punt, Mohan added a 25-yard field goal.

On the ensuing kickoff, a Wartburg player muffed a short kick and Kyle Norton (senior, Vancouver, Wash., Evergreen HS) jumped on it to give Central another possession. Jase Grunder (junior, Tampico, Ill., Prophetstown HS) capped the scoring drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown to make it an eight-point game.

Central came up empty on three fourth quarter possessions while Wartburg added another touchdown to give the game its final score.

Dutch quarterback Hunter Hoffman (senior, Pecatonica, Ill.) finished with 252 passing yards on 26 completions on 46 pass attempts. Grunder was his leading receiver with nine receptions for 70 yards.

Central’s offense took a hit when its leading receiver and scorer Cam Schulte (junior, Pella) suffered an injury in the second quarter and did not return. Left guard Evan Gaston (freshman, Castle Rock, Colo., Castle View HS) also missed his first start of the season and did not play.

Cornerback Ben DeMeulenaere (senior, Chelsea, Belle Plaine HS) led the team with 13 tackles while linebacker Cole Clark (fifth year, Lisbon) added 11.

Buena Vista University comes to Pella for Central’s next home game on November 1 at 1 p.m. from Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium.