DUNSBERGEN LEADS WARRIORS TO FIRST WIN

Ottumwa, IA – Three men swept the podium on Saturday for the Indian Hills Sports Shooting squad as the Warriors topped Kirkwood Community College 446-373 in head-to-head action at the Izaak Walton League on Saturday.

The Warriors move to 1-1 overall on the year after winning its home opener vs. the Eagles on Saturday. Indian Hills was led by sophomore Nathan Dunsbergen (Knoxville, IA/Pella) who posted a top overall score of 91 on the day. Landon Hubble (Knox City, MO/Knox) took home runner-up honors with a 90 followed by Connager Logsdon’s (Centerville, IA/Centerville) 89, good enough for a third-place finish.

Freshman Emily Sytsma (Pella, IA/Pella Christian) took home third-place female honors for the Warriors after shooting a 78.

Freshman Johnny Guiter (Ottumwa, IA/Cardinal) and Alex Shelton (Chariton, IA/Chariton) both tallied marks of 88 to place in the top-five for the Warriors.

Dunsbergen posted marks of 24 in both the first and third rounds, including a run of 23 consecutive targets to close out the opening round. Dunsbergen has now posted back-to-back shoots with 91, a career-best for the sophomore.

Hubble also posted a pair of 24 rounds to break 90 for the first time this season. Logsdon, who took home top honors in the team’s opener last week, finished strong with a 24, including 21 consecutive hits to earn a spot on the podium for the second-straight week.

Posted by on Sep 24 2022. Filed under College Sports.

