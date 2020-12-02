Drive through a Dazzling Downtown Lighted Christmas Display this Saturday!

(Oskaloosa, Iowa) –Oskaloosa’s Downtown Lighted Christmas Display is happening this Saturday, December 5, 2020. From 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, spectators may drive through the Display to view floats and entries against the dazzling backdrop of Painting with Lights.

Oskaloosa Main Street and parade organizers have been working with local Public Health, Police, and Emergency Services to make sure the dazzling downtown drive-thru is a safe, festive experience.

Here’s how it will work:

*Spectators will enter the route on High Ave. from11th, then head west toward the square.

*Drive with caution and pay attention to traffic directors.

*Ride through the Display with a carload of people from your own household. The Display is drive-thru only; do not walk on the street with traffic.

*Floats will be on the passenger/right-hand side of your vehicle as you drive through the route.

*Floats are limited to 2 people at any given time, physically distanced and masked.

*No candy throwing or handing out of any other items, by order of the Oskaloosa Police Dept.

*No gathering; there will be no food vendors or activities on the Square. After driving through the Display route and seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus (on the right), spectators will continue straight. While driving past St. Mary’s Church (on the left), look out the driver’s side of the vehicle to see the Knights of Columbus Live Nativity. (The Live Nativity is sponsored by St. Mary’s and is permitted under the Governor’s Proclamation.)

*All float awards will be People’s Choice. Take note of your favorites, then visit the Oskaloosa Main Street Facebook page or mahaskachamber.org/mainstreet to cast your vote. Voting opens on Saturday, Dec. 5th at 5 PM and will close at noon Dec. 7th.

Thank you for your cooperation, patience, and understanding. We will miss the traditional Lighted Christmas Parade this year, but we’re excited to spread some cheer in this way.

We wish everyone a safe and healthy holiday season.