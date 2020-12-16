Dora Van Wyk

Dora Van Wyk

January 15, 1930 – December 15, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 90

Dora Marie Van Wyk, age 90, of Oskaloosa, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the MHP Serenity Hospice House in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She was born on January 15, 1930, in Galesburg, Iowa, the daughter of Leonard and Henrietta (Beyer) Duinink.

Dora attended Rose Hill Country School near Pella through 8th grade. As a young adult Dora made her Profession of Faith at Third Reformed Church in Pella.

Dora was united in marriage to Bernard Vos. Bernard served in the United States Marine Corps and the couple lived in North Carolina near Camp Lejeune. Bernard was killed in action in the Korean War. Dora stayed close with his family for the rest of her life. Upon Bernard’s death Dora returned to Iowa to be closer to her family.

On September 1, 1956, she was united in marriage to Bernard Van Wyk in Pella, Iowa. To this union three children were born, Harris, Lowell, and Elaine.

Following their marriage Dora stayed home to care for her family and home. She did clean homes, babysit, and look after some elderly in their homes, once her children were grown. Their home in Oskaloosa was close to Grant Elementary School and through the years countless kids would spend time at “Grandma Dora’s” while waiting for their parents to come home from work.

On March 19, 1999, Bernard died. Dora was able to stay in her home until her passing.

Dora was a member of Central Reformed Church in Oskaloosa. Dora enjoyed staying in contact with friends and family through talking on the telephone and writing cards and letters. She also enjoyed collecting praying hands and poems. She had a servant heart and was a true prayer warrior.

Dora’s family includes her children: Lowell E. Van Wyk of Oskaloosa, and Elaine K. Van Wyk of Fremont; a grandson, Steve (& Nicole) Van Wyk of Minnesota; two great grandchildren, Kahsen and Lynnzae Van Wyk; two brothers and their wives, Glen & Patty Duinink of Monroe and Carl & Connie Duinink of Pella; two sisters in law, Marilyn Duinink of Otley and Dixie Duinink of Pella; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bernard Vos, and Bernard Van Wyk; a son, Harris L. Van Wyk; three brothers:

Donald Duinink, Howard Duinink and Earl Duinink; and a sister, Bernace Duinink.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the Central Reformed Church in Oskaloosa with Reverend Jon Nelson officiating.

There will be a family prayer service with Pastor Jon at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday in the east wing of the church. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Pella.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and masks will be required for attending a religious public event.

The funeral service will be live streamed at the funeral home’s YouTube Channel for those wishing to support the family from a distance.

Visitation will be held at the Central Reformed Church on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. Memorials will be made to the Arthritis Foundation.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Dora Van Wyk please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.