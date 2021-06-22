Donald Lee De Hamer

June 14, 1946 – May 2, 2021

Litchfield Park, Arizona | Age 74

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Donald Lee De Hamer, 74, of Litchfield Park, AZ, passed away, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in an accident near his home. Don was born Friday, June 14, 1946, the eldest son of Dwight and Aileen De Hamer in Bussey, Mahaska County, IA.

He was a graduate of Oskaloosa High School, a 1969 graduate of Olivet Nazarene University, cum laude with a BA in Physics, minors in Math and Music.

Don married Susan Gayle Andrews on March 26, 1977, in Winigan, MO.

Don served in the US Army, SP4, Army Tropo, Monkey Mt., Danang, S Viet-Nam.

In 1982 he attended Purdue University (Indianapolis) for a MA in Computer Engineering and later did further graduate studies at the University of Southern California with a Fellowship from Northrop Gruman Corp.

Don was employed as a Software Engineer and Developer at Burroughs/Unisys ad defense contractors working on the stealth bomber, F series jet fighters and the Trident nuclear submarines.

Don was a faithful member of the Turning Leaf Church of the Nazarene in Glendale, AZ. Wherever Don lived or visited, he played his violin for numerous churches, colleges and city orchestras. He was an avid hiker in the Grand Canyon Rim to Rim (26 miles usually twice yearly since 2001), the John Muir Trail from Mt, Whitney to Yosemite and the Seven Summits for Phoenix Challenges (26 miles climbing seven mountains in one day). Don rode his bicycle in the last three RAGBRAI rides across Iowa (400+ miles) and in recent years ran marathons, half marathons, 10k and 5k races.

He is survived by his wife, Susan of Litchfield Park, AZ; three brothers: Dan (& Carmen) De Hamer of Hastings, MN, Hans De Hamer and Steve (& Carolyn) De Hamer of Cedar, IA; two brothers-in-law: Wes (& Julie) Andrews and Michael (& Sheila) Hill of Blue Springs, MO; and three sisters-in-law: Dr. Melanie (& Edward) Grgurich of Novinger, MO; Deborah Hill of Kirksville, MO: Betty De Hamer of Salem, OR; also his mother-in-law, Samantha Hill of Kirksville, MO and extended family.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, Dr. Dale De Hamer; Dale’s daughter, Dr. Melinda Meyer; a brother-in-law, Stephen Hill; and his father-in-law, H. Roger Hill.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 1:00 pm in the family plot at the Bethel Church Cemetery near Eddyville, IA, (1443 340th Street, Eddyville, Iowa 52553) under the direction of the Bates Funeral Chapel.

There will be a reception following the burial at the Beacon Hall in Beacon, Iowa (409 Reid Street, Beacon, Iowa 52534).

