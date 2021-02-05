“Do Snakes Slither Backwards?”

Friday, February 26, 2021

10:00 – 11:00 am

Mahaska County Environmental Learning Center

Inquiring minds want to know…can snakes slither backwards and do they shed their skin inside-out? The Mahaska County Conservation Board invites you to come to a program titled “Do Snakes Slither Backwards?” on Friday, February 26th from 10:00 – 11:00 am at the Environmental Learning Center to find out the answers to these questions and more! There will fun, snake-related activities for kids and adults to do and you will also be able to meet a friendly educational snake that lives at the ELC.

The program is free and will be fun for all ages. An adult must accompany children. Please pre-register by calling MCCB at (641)673-9327 ext. 2 or email decook@mahaskacounty.org.

The Environmental Learning Center is located at 2342 Hwy. 92 East, Oskaloosa. Parking will be available in the back of the building to access the doors to the lower level classroom.