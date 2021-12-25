Dixie Kay Wheeler

April 30, 1940 – December 24, 2021

New Sharon, Iowa | Age 81

On Thursday, December 24, 2021, Dixie Kay (Kann) Wheeler, beloved wife and cherished aunt, passed away at the age of 81.

Dixie was born on April 30, 1940, in Fairfield, IA to Albert and Mary Maxiene (Grimes) Kann.

Dixie graduated from nursing school at Mount Mercy University. While she practiced as a Registered Nurse for many years at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA, Dixie used her knowledge and skills to be a proficient caretaker to those she loved.

Dixie married Larry Wheeler August 25, 1990 and together they kept a successful farm.

Dixie enjoyed decorating for the holidays, preparing delicious meals, and hosting gatherings for her friends and family. The Wheelers enjoyed travelling together and Dixie always fondly recounted their trip to the Netherlands.

Dixie’s kind spirit and faithfulness in God led her life. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women’s Group and Faith Circle. Most notably her work with the church included leading the fundraising and coordination of an annual drive to send backpacks full of school supplies to children in need all over the world. Dixie also extended her love by organizing funeral luncheons.

In addition to pouring her heart into her faith community, Dixie doted on her niece and nephew. She adored Christi (Kann) Youngberg and Daniel Kann as though they were her own children, and the feeling was reciprocated. Later, she became a bonus grandparent to her great nieces and nephews. Dixie also charitably and wholeheartedly cared for her farm cats.

Dixie is preceded in death by her parents Maxiene and Albert; her sister-in-law, Becky Kann; great niece, Maisie Kann, and nephew, Finnian Kann.

She is survived by her husband, Larry (New Sharon, IA); her brother, John Kann (Fairfield, IA); her niece and family, Christi, Scott, Ava and Adeline Youngberg (Shelby Township, MI); her nephew and family, Daniel, Tiffany, Lochlan and Evander Kann (Prairie Village, KS); and a most beloved feline, Freckles.

Dixie’s calm, gentle spirit will be missed from this earth, but her family is encouraged by her faith in God. May her life be a reminder of Psalm 34:4-5: “I sought the Lord, and he answered me and delivered me from all my fears. Look to him, and be radiant, so your faces will never be ashamed.”

A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 29th from 10:00am – 1:00pm at Holland Coble funeral home in New Sharon.

The family will hold a private burial in Friends Cemetery New Sharon.

Due to COVID precautions, a celebration of life will be held in the spring/summer of 2022.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to New Sharon United Methodist Church.