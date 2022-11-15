DESIRAE LINVILLE NAMED IHCC ASSISTANT ATHLETIC DIRECTOR

Ottumwa, IA – Indian Hills Athletics has announced the hiring of Desirae Linville as the department’s Assistant Athletic Director. Linville will begin her duties with the Warriors on Monday, November 14.

“We are extremely excited to have Desirae join our team,” stated Dr. Brett Monaghan, Vice President of Student Development & Operations and Athletic Director. “Desirae brings energy and enthusiasm to our department that will help continue to move Warrior Athletics forward. Desirae’s desire to grow as an athletic administrator will benefit our student-athletes, our coaching staff, our campus, and our community.”

Linville will assist in areas of the Warriors’ home event management initiatives including gameday operations and promotions and annual events held throughout the academic year. Linville’s responsibilities will also include facility management and oversight of on-campus student workers.

Linville joins the Warrior staff after most recently spending the past year at Restore Hyper Wellness and Cryotherapy in Denver, CO. Linville served as a Wellness Rep and was responsbile for therapy treatments, promotional marketing, sales, and customer service, among other duties.

“I’m excited and blessed to be joining the IHCC family and being a part of the Ottumwa community,” stated Linville. “I’m looking forward to being a helping hand to our successful student-athletes and athletic programs.”

A native of Berea, KY, Linville was a member of the women’s basketball and women’s track & field programs at the University of The Cumberlands in Williamsburg, KY where she received a Bachelor’s of Exercise and Sports Science and a minor in Business Administration.

Linville is currently working towards a master’s degree in Human and Health Performance from the University of the Cumberlands.