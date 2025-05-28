Deadlock on Board Vacancy Delays Appointment Until June 10

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Oskaloosa Community School District Board of Directors met Tuesday evening in a special session to consider filling the vacancy left by the resignation of former board president Charlie Comfort, who stepped down on May 14.

Two community members—Sharma Parlett and Scott Van Veldhuizen—were nominated by board members during the meeting. The board discussed each candidate’s qualifications and reviewed public input and procedural considerations.

Despite deliberation, the six remaining board members were unable to reach a majority decision. Board members Aaron Hinnah, Matt Sherlock, and Sarah Hall voted in favor of Parlett, while Board President Kathy Butler, Amanda McGraw, and Clint O’Day voted in support of Van Veldhuizen. With a 3–3 tie and no clear consensus, the board voted to table the matter until its next regular meeting on June 10, 2025.

Under Iowa Code Section 279.6, the board has 30 days from the date of the vacancy to make an appointment. If the board fails to do so by that deadline, the vacancy must be filled by a special election—unless a petition triggers an earlier one. The upcoming June 10 meeting remains within that 30-day window, keeping the appointment process in the board’s hands for now.

The vacancy arises at a time of heightened public attention to the board’s operations. Community members have raised concerns in recent months about transparency, administrative oversight, and board governance. With only six members currently seated, the board faces added challenges in reaching consensus on matters where opinions diverge.

An ongoing review of public records, including emails, meeting transcripts, and internal documents, reveals a school board navigating a period of significant tension. While individual board members continue to fulfill their duties, the documents indicate instances of communication breakdown, inconsistent transparency, and questions over procedural adherence.

Despite these challenges, the board continues its work, including the effort to fill the current vacancy. The June 10 meeting is expected to revisit the appointment process, with the potential to name a new board member ahead of the statutory deadline.