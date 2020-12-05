David Neumann

David Neumann

October 24, 1989 – December 4, 2020

Altoona (Oskaloosa), Iowa | Age 31

David Neumann, age, 31, of Altoona, IA passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at his home in Altoona, of natural causes due to complications related to his diabetes. David was born October 24, 1989, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of Roger and Rose Marie (Lieb) Neumann.

David attended Oskaloosa High School and graduated with the Class of 2008. After graduating he continued his education at Indian Hills and received his AA Degree in Automotive Collision Technology.

David was currently working at Artistic Manufacturing in Altoona and thoroughly enjoyed his employment and coworkers.

David was baptized on November 5th 1989 and was confirmed in the Christian faith on April 4, 2004. He was a current member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Oskaloosa. David believed in Jesus as his Savior and we are comforted in knowing that he now rests with his Lord.

David enjoyed being outdoors, working with his tools on various projects. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Roger and Rose Marie Neumann of Oskaloosa; and a brother, Timothy Neumann of Carrboro, North Carolina.

David was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harvey and Bernice Neumann; and maternal grandparents, Frank and Marie Lieb.

As per David’s wish, his body will be cremated and services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of David Neumann please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.