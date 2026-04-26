David Gravel Back in Front with World of Outlaws at Knoxville!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (April 25, 2026) – David Gravel was in a familiar spot on top of the podium Saturday night, April 25, with the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws at Knoxville Raceway. The Watertown, Connecticut driver earned $12,000 for his fifteenth career victory at Knoxville aboard the Big Game Motorsports #2 machine.

Gravel led the distance in the 25-lap main event, as Rico Abreu, Brian Brown, Ryan Timms and Buddy Kofoid early on. Timms used a slidejob in turn one to dispatch of Brown and take over the third spot on lap four. Kofoid also used a tight slider that nearly drew contact on Brown to gain fourth before Kerry Madsen flipped in turn four. Brad Sweet was also involved in the incident. Both were done, but uninjured.

Gravel chose the outside line on the double-file restart ahead of Abreu, Timms, Kofoid, Brown and Aaron Reutzel. Brown and Kofoid exchanged the fourth spot again. Carson Macedo moved into the top five by lap seven. Gravel was in lapped traffic on the tenth circuit.

Timms used traffic to shoot by Abreu on lap 12 to take over second, before Sheldon Haudenschild performed a 360 spin, bringing the caution and sending him to the rear. Gravel again chose the outside line on the restart, ahead of Timms, Abreu, Kofoid, Macedo and Brown.

Macedo nabbed third from Kofoid on the restart, while Schuchart entered the top five. Kofoid briefly got back by Schuchart, but the latter was one of the first to find rubber developing on the track surface, flying back by Kofoid.

Up front, Gravel, Timms and Macedo all found it as well, and began to pull away. With six laps to go, Macedo attempted a pass on Timms that nearly spelled disaster and brought contact. Expert driving by the young Oklahoman saved the day, and Timms took evasive maneuvers to continue on.

Gravel cruised to victory ahead of Carson Macedo, Timms, Schuchart and Abreu. Kofoid, Cole Macedo, Reutzel, Brown and Donny Schatz. Austin McCarl finished eleventh as the hard-charger. He came out of the Non-Qualifier race to advance to the A main from the B, passing eleven cars in the feature. Brown and Gravel set quick time in their respective groups and won their heats. Carson Macedo and Abreu won the other heats. Spencer Bayston and McCarl claimed the Non-Qualifier races. Terry McCarl won the C main, Abreu won the Dash, and Gio Scelzi won the B.

“The spot we gained in the Dash (second) was big starting on the outside of the front row,” said Gravel in Victory Lane. “They made the top really, really fast. I searched down low around lap four or five and thought the top was slowing down, but (crew chief) Cody (Jacobs) said I had a big lead, so I just hammered the top. Eventually, it took rubber and I stuck like glue and moved toward the bottom. Luckily, I sniffed it out at the right time. It’s just good to get another win. We’ll be coming back here before we know it (May 23).”

“I felt like a few things worked out my way,” said Macedo. “We were able to start on the top running in an odd starting position. We were able to get a good launch and get back to top. It was just a tough race. Everyone was fighting for the same real estate and throwing big bombs to try and get to the top in front of another guy. I’m sure there’s some hurt feelings, but ultimately, it was just a lot of hard racing. It’s a tough place to get a good balance and (the team) did a good job of finding it.”

“I’m really happy with the weekend,” said Timms. “We had a car to win both nights. That’s the main positive there. I was really happy about where it was going. I made a couple mistakes, but made more right decisions than wrong decisions. I just kind of fell in behind Gravel there in second. We got to traffic and I saw him peel down a little bit and realized maybe it was rubbering below the cushion. I tried to move my wing forward, but there wasn’t a whole lot of racing left. I don’t really know what happened in turn four (with the Macedo pass). I’ll have to watch the video there. With the rubber being around the bottom, I really wasn’t expecting him up there.”

Join us Saturday, May 2 for the make-up of the Pella Motors Kraig Ford 73rd Season Opener! Admission is FREE for all! The Leighton State Bank 410’s, Randall Roofing 360’s and the Pro Sprints will all be in action! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Premier Chevy Dealers NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Results

Time Trials Group 1 (Qualifying Order), 2 Laps: 1. 21-Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 15.336[2]; 2. 10-Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 15.502[15]; 3. 55-Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 15.545[5]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA, 15.582[1]; 5. 28-Jace Park, Overland Park, KS, 15.669[11]; 6. 94-Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA, 15.713[13]; 7. 1K-Kelby Watt, Adel, IA, 15.722[3]; 8. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 15.802[4]; 9. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, Glendale, AZ, 15.808[10]; 10. 11-Justin Henderson, Tea, SD, 15.825[16]; 11. 19H-Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, 15.858[7]; 12. 2C-Cole Macedo, Lemoore, CA, 15.885[23]; 13. 7S-Chris Windom, Canton, IL, 15.914[22]; 14. 71-Parker Price Miller, Kokomo, IN, 15.919[25]; 15. 5-Brenham Crouch, Lubbock, TX, 15.962[24]; 16. 26-Justin Peck, Monrovia, IN, 15.973[31]; 17. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, CA, 16.074[27]; 18. 80P-Jacob Peterson, Hartford, SD, 16.132[14]; 19. 24-Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 16.146[18]; 20. 22-Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 16.149[12] / 21. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN, 16.165[30]; 22. 17-Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN, 16.209[21]; 23. 51-Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 16.226[26]; 24. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, Sunnyvale, TX, 16.261[17]; 25. 23-Garet Williamson, Kingdom City, MO, 16.269[29]; 26. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, East Grand Forks, MN, 16.272[9]; 27. 40-Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 16.327[20]; 28. 9D-Dominic Dobesh, Brookings, SD, 16.328[8]; 29. 15-Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND, 16.430[28]; 30. 10V-Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA, 17.134[19]; 31. 17A-Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, NT[6]; 32. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust., NT (32).

Time Trials, Group 2 (Qualifying Order), 2 Laps: 1. 2-David Gravel, Watertown, CT, 16.310[10]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX, 16.321[7]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid, Penngrove, CA, 16.358[3]; 4. 24A-Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA, 16.397[22]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog, Hartland, WI, 16.419[4]; 6. 13-Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville, OR, 16.453[2]; 7. 27-Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN, 16.488[5]; 8. 19-Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA, 16.522[11]; 9. 9-Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, OK, 16.587[6]; 10. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH, 16.631[19]; 11. 28M-Conner Morrell, Bradenton, FL, 16.689[9]; 12. 88T-Tanner Thorson, Minden, NV, 16.696[1]; 13. 1S-Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA, 16.766[26]; 14. 16C-Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, WI, 16.803[8]; 15. 2M-JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 16.806[30]; 16. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, Lagrange, OH, 16.816[18]; 17. 4W-Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 16.832[15]; 18. 42-Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA, 16.849[28]; 19. 44-Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 16.888[31]; 20. 2KS-Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 16.897[20] / 21. 88-Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 16.963[17]; 22. 24T-Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN, 16.980[29]; 23. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 17.109[23]; 24. 45X-Rees Moran, Tulsa, OK, 17.119[12]; 25. 9R-Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 17.131[24]; 26. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall, MO, 17.150[27]; 27. 49-Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 17.174[21]; 28. 85J-Logan Julien, Oconomowoc, WI, 17.243[14]; 29. 121-RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL, 17.508[16]; 30. 56-Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA, 19.254[13]; 31. 44X-Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA, NT[25].

Non-Qualifier #1 (started), 8 Laps, 2:30.9: 1. 17-Spencer Bayston[2]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1] / 3. 23-Garet Williamson[5]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[9]; 5. 51-Scott Bogucki[3]; 6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 7. 40-Clint Garner[7]; 8. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[6]; 9. 9D-Dominic Dobesh[8]; 10. 10V-Joe Beaver[10]; DNS – 17A-Jack Anderson, 2K, Lynton Jeffrey

Non-Qualifier #2 (started), 8 Laps, 2:46.2: 1. 88-Austin McCarl[1]; 2. 9R-Chase Randall[5] / 3. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[3]; 4. 24T-Christopher Thram[2]; 5. 45X-Rees Moran[4]; 6. 7B-Ben Brown[6]; 7. 85J-Logan Julien[7]; DNS – 49-Josh Schneiderman, 121-RJ Johnson, 56-Joe Simbro, 44X-Scotty Johnson

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:43.6: 1. 21-Brian Brown[1]; 2. 55-Kerry Madsen[2]; 3. 1K-Kelby Watt[4]; 4. 28-Jace Park[3]; 5. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[5] / 6. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[9]; 7. 19H-Kaleb Johnson[6]; 8. 5-Brenham Crouch[8]; 9. 7S-Chris Windom[7]; 10. 24-Terry McCarl[10]; 11. 17-Spencer Bayston[11]

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:31.0: 1. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 2. 10-Ryan Timms[1]; 3. 94-Brad Sweet[3]; 4. 11-Justin Henderson[5]; 5. 2C-Cole Macedo[6] / 6. 26-Justin Peck[8]; 7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[11]; 8. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[4]; 9. 71-Parker Price Miller[7]; 10. 22-Riley Goodno[10]; 11. 80P-Jacob Peterson[9]

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:36.5: 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog[3]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[7]; 5. 27-Emerson Axsom[4] / 6. 9-Daison Pursley[5]; 7. 44-Chris Martin[10]; 8. 88-Austin McCarl; 9. 2M-JJ Hickle[8]; 10. 4W-Jamie Ball[9]; 11. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:35.0: 1. 24A-Rico Abreu[2]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 3. 19-Brent Marks[4]; 4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]; 5. 13-Tanner Holmes[3] / 6. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[8]; 7. 88T-Tanner Thorson[6]; 8. 9R-Chase Randall[11]; 9. 2KS-Carson McCarl[10]; 10. 16C-Scotty Thiel[7]; 11. 42-Sye Lynch[9]

C main (started), 10 Laps, 3:24.5: 1. 24-Terry McCarl[1]; 2. 4W-Jamie Ball[2] / 3. 22-Riley Goodno[3]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[10]; 5. 16C-Scotty Thiel[4]; 6. 23-Garet Williamson[8]; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]; 8. 17-Spencer Bayston[19]; 9. 42-Sye Lynch[7]; 10. 24T-Christopher Thram[11]; 11. 51-Scott Bogucki[12]; 12. 80P-Jacob Peterson[6]; 13. 45X-Rees Moran[13]; 14. 40-Clint Garner[15]; 15. 85J-Logan Julien[176; 16. 7B-Ben Brown[14]; 17. 9D-Dominic Dobesh[17]; 18. 10V-Joe Beaver[18]; 19. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[9] DNS – 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., G5, Gage Pulkrabek, 49, Josh Schneiderman, 121, RJ Johnson, 56, Joe Simbro, 17A, Jack Anderson, 44x, Scotty Johnson, 2K, Lynton Jeffrey

Dash (started), 6 Laps, NT: 1. 24A-Rico Abreu[1]; 2. 2-David Gravel[3]; 3. 21-Brian Brown[2]; 4. 83-Michael Kofoid[5]; 5. 10-Ryan Timms[7]; 6. 87-Aaron Reutzel[6]; 7. 41-Carson Macedo[8]; 8. 55-Kerry Madsen[4]

B main (started), 12 Laps, 4:00.0: 1. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[3]; 2. 88-Austin McCarl[10]; 3. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[1]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[9] / 5. 26-Justin Peck[5]; 6. 9R-Chase Randall[12]; 7. 44-Chris Martin[6]; 8. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]; 9. 19H-Kaleb Johnson[7]; 10. 71-Parker Price Miller[15]; 11. 88T-Tanner Thorson[8]; 12. 5-Brenham Crouch[11]; 13. 7S-Chris Windom[13]; 14. 2KS-Carson McCarl[16]; 15. 24-Terry McCarl[17]; 16. 4W-Jamie Ball[18]; 17. 2M-JJ Hickle[14]; 18. (DNF) 9-Daison Pursley[2]

A main (started), 25 Laps, NT: 1. 2-David Gravel[2]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[7]; 3. 10-Ryan Timms[5]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[14]; 5. 24A-Rico Abreu[1]; 6. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]; 7. 2C-Cole Macedo[19]; 8. 87-Aaron Reutzel[6]; 9. 21-Brian Brown[3]; 10. 15-Donny Schatz[25]; 11. 88-Austin McCarl[22]; 12. 1K-Kelby Watt[9]; 13. 13-Tanner Holmes[20]; 14. 19-Brent Marks[12]; 15. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[21]; 16. 17B-Bill Balog[10]; 17. 27-Emerson Axsom[18]; 18. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[24]; 19. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[16]; 20. 23-Garet Williamson[27]; 21. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[17]; 22. 11-Justin Henderson[15]; 23. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[23]; 24. 7S-Chris Windom[28]; 25. 28-Jace Park[13]; 26. 2KS-Carson McCarl[26]; 27. 94-Brad Sweet[11]; 28. 55-Kerry Madsen[8]. Lap Leader: Gravel 1-25. Hard-charger: A. McCarl.