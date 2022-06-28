Dale Kenneth Watts

November 18, 1925 – June 27, 2022

Montezuma, Iowa | Age 96

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Dale Watts, 96 of Montezuma passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Windsor Manor in Grinnell. Dale Kenneth Watts, the son of Kenneth and Bertha (Wallace) Watts, was born on November 18, 1925 in New Sharon.

Dale attended school in New Sharon, What Cheer and Sigourney before graduating from New Sharon High School in 1943.

After graduation, Dale worked for a couple of local farmers before being drafted by the United States Army on June 27, 1944. Dale served 22 months and 4 days before being honorably discharged.

Dale then returned home and took over his family’s produce business until 1951. He then attended Capital City Commercial College in Des Moines until 1953 and then signed a contract to work in foreign construction in Greenland where he helped construct the Thule Air Force Base in April of 1953. In 1959, Dale returned to New Sharon where he began working as assistant manager and buying into Star Lanes in Montezuma. In the fall of 1966, he worked for Fulton Furniture installing carpet and linoleum.

On June 23, 1963, Dale was united in marriage to Patricia Shanklin at the United Methodist Church in Montezuma. To this union two sons where born, Mark and Brian.

In 1975, Dale and Pat purchased Star Lanes owning and operating the business until selling it in 1998.

Dale enjoyed his family most of all. He attended their activities and enjoyed their visits. He loved playing cards, cribbage, crossword puzzles, golf, bowling, and road tripping to various legion activities. He was a member of the Montezuma United Methodist Church, the Montezuma Auxiliary Police, the Blakely Stevens American Legion Post #169 and he participated in 30 national bowling championships.

Dale is survived by his sons, Mark (& Lisa) Watts of New Sharon and Brian Watts of Montezuma; his grandchildren: Megan (& Roman) Meyers, Tressa Watts, Samuel Watts, Katie (& Colton) Molyneux and Nick Watts; his great grandchildren, Cade Molyneux and Quinn Meyers; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pat in 20l8; and his siblings, Robert (& Lois) Watts and Wayne (& Joan) Watts.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Montezuma United Methodist Church beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will be held in the Jackson Township Cemetery in Montezuma with military rites.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 30 beginning at noon with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Blakley-Stevens American Legion Post 169 Building Fund.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.