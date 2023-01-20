Cruesoe Breaks Career Assist Record as WPU Downs Vikings in TP Game

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s basketball team enjoyed the early festivities and then found stability in the second half to defeat Heart of America Athletic Conference rival Grand View 81-69 in the annual Toilet Paper Game Thursday.

The Statesmen (17-2, 13-0 Heart), winners of 13 straight, outshot the Vikings 42.7%-38.8% and outrebounded them 52-39. The crew’s 16 offensive rebounds were also converted into 15 second-chance points for the victors.

Eddie Daley (Grad., DeWitt, Mich., Master’s of Organizational Leadership) slammed down the first basket, allowing the crowd to shower the players and the court with toilet paper.

While Daley scored the first points, it was Chanze Cruesoe (Jr., St. Louis, Mo., Business Management) who made history in the win as his third assist of the night helped him to break the school record for career assists. Now at 547 (six on Thursday), the junior snapped the previous mark of 543, set by Blake Walker.

The navy and gold were tested throughout by Grand View (5-13, 3-9 Heart). The game, which featured four ties and six lead changes, went back and forth throughout the first half with GVU eventually leading 40-38 at halftime.

William Penn came out slowly in the second period with three turnovers, allowing the Vikings to push the lead to seven before the host squad finally began to cut into the deficit. A Malik Edwards (So., Drexel Hill, Pa., Business Management) three-pointer would tie the game at 47-47, and then a couple minutes later, Muneer Newton (Fr., Philadelphia, Pa., Business Management) dropped in a layup to make it 51-49 and the Statesmen never trailed again.

Newton’s score was part of a 19-5 run and WPU coasted to the end.

Edwards recorded a game-high 25 points in the contest, while his backcourt mate Cruesoe had 15 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Daley added in a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds, while Newton finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

CJ Washington (Jr., Houston, Texas, Interdisciplinary Studies) added seven points, while Daniel Autrey (Jr., Detroit, Mich., Business Management), with six, and James Pennington (Sr., Chicago, Ill., Sports Management), with five, also contributed Thursday.

The Statesmen committed two fewer turnovers (14-16) than Grand View, which led to a 14-10 edge in points off mistakes.

“The Toilet Paper Game is always a tough game,” said Head Coach John Henry. “I am pleased to get the team win, but we weren’t great across the board tonight. I am very happy for Chanze and his accomplishment of becoming the all-time assist leader, surpassing the great Blake Walker. It was an amazing atmosphere tonight; thank you to all of the fans and students.”

Next Up: The Statesmen will travel to Lamoni Saturday for another Heart matchup against Graceland at 4 p.m.