Criminal Complaints Reveal Insight Into Stabbing Victim Injuries

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Court documents obtained by Oskaloosa News give further insight into Thursday mornings stabbings, where an Oskaloosa man stands accused of attempted murder.

The complaint filed by the Oskaloosa Police Department against Robert William Powell, 44, indicates that in the 1000 block of South 4th in Oskaloosa, a female victim was stabbed in the throat and the head, “breaking off the handle of the knife and leaving the knife stuck.”

The document then states the victim was knocked to the ground, “placed his [Robert Powell] hands around her neck and strangled her until she lost consciousness.”

Another person at the scene ran from the residence “after seeing the assault to the neighbor’s house.” The documents then state the accused “told her not to call the police or he would kill her also.”

Another victim in the 200 block of South Market suffered serious injuries to the neck.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.