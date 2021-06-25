Cora “Corky” L. Thomes

Cora “Corky” L. Thomes

December 15, 1944 – June 24, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 76

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Cora “Corky” Thomes, 76, of Oskaloosa, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. She was born December 15, 1944, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of Howard G. and Helen Atherton Grandia.

Cora graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the class of 1963. Following graduation, she moved to Des Moines and worked at American Mutual Life Insurance Company.

On May 19, 1967, she joined the United States Navy. While in the Navy she furthered her education at Pensacola Junior College in Pensacola, Florida.

While in the Navy, Cora met the love of her life Joseph Thomes. The two of them were married on June 7, 1969, in Milton, Florida. To this union two children were born Jason and Jennifer.

Upon her honorable discharge from the Navy Cora finished her A.A. degree in accounting at Inver Hills Community College. Cora and Joe lived in many states over their fifty plus years of marriage. In addition to caring for her family and home, Cora worked various places over the years. While living in Oskaloosa she enjoyed her time working at William Penn University and Midwest One Bank.

Cora had a heart for charity. It was most prevalent when she was volunteering for church. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oskaloosa where she had been active with the Altar and Rosary Society. In other areas they lived Cora was quick to pitch in and help the church in their new town. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, golf, keeping Joe on task, fishing, and camping.

Corky’s family includes her husband of over 52 years, Joseph “Joe” Thomes of Oskaloosa; two children and their spouses, Jason (& Kate) Thomes and Jennifer (& Josh) Wiley of Oskaloosa; nine grandchildren: Nicholas, Tierney, Erin, Brett, Joey, Mary Kate, Thomas, Carter and Teagan; three sisters: Janet Grandia of Oskaloosa, Connie (& Calvin) Rozenboom of Oskaloosa and Carol Rischette of Hastings, Minnesota; a brother, James (& Donna) Grandia of Riverside, California; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law, Mike Rischette.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oskaloosa with Reverend Troy Richmond officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Graveside Military Honors will be given by members of the Oskaloosa American Legion and V.F.W. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Tuesday after 11 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 5-7 Tuesday evening to greet friends and relatives.

Family and friends are invited to pray the Rosary with the family at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Memorials may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

