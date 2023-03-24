Companion Planting Presentation

Mahaska County Master Gardeners will be sharing information on Companion Planting on Thursday, April 13, beginning at 12 pm (Noon). Gardeners for ages have documented which plants seem to grow well together. Come and join the conversation of which plants enhance the growth and productivity of each other.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required to attend, but appreciated. Inclement weather will postpone the event. If in doubt, please call 641-673-5841, check local media, our website, and the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach-Mahaska County or Mahaska County Master Gardener Facebook pages.

Mahaska County Master Gardeners are celebrating their twentieth year. The local program organized after the county held their first training. The educational volunteer program, sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, provides current, research based, home horticulture information and education to the citizens of Iowa through programs and projects. Master Gardeners receive horticulture training, and volunteer to promote a mission of education and service. The program is open to anyone 18 or older with an interest in gardening and a willingness to use their knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to make a positive impact on their local community.

More information about this and other horticulture events can be found at the Mahaska County Extension Office; 212 North I Street; Oskaloosa Phone 641-673-5841; and www.extension.iastate.edu/mahaska/yardgarden.htm.