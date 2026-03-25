Community Input Session Set for March 30 to Discuss Downtown Oskaloosa’s Future

OSKALOOSA — Residents will have a chance to share their ideas about the future of downtown Oskaloosa during a Community Input Session planned for Monday, March 30, at 5:30 p.m. at Bridget’s Public House.

The meeting is being organized by the Oskaloosa Main Street program as part of a three-step planning process meant to gather public feedback and help set goals for the next several years.

Main Street Director Angelia Foster said the first step was an online community survey that received more than 1,300 responses. The results of that survey will be shared publicly for the first time during the March 30 meeting.

Foster said the purpose of the session is to hear directly from residents about what they believe is working well downtown and what needs improvement. People attending will be able to review survey results and take part in discussions about possible future priorities.

The planning effort is being supported by Main Street Iowa. After the input session, local Main Street leaders will meet with state representatives to identify three to five major goals, often called transformational strategies, to focus on over the next three to five years. Possible focus areas include housing, bringing in new businesses, improving communication, and reviewing community events.

One topic that may receive attention is upper-story housing in downtown buildings. Foster said creating more housing units above businesses could help attract young professionals and others who want to live close to services, shopping, and healthcare. She estimated that available downtown spaces could support between 50 and 75 housing units.

Foster also said many Main Street events depend on volunteers to succeed. Activities such as Sweet Corn Serenade, Art on the Square, and holiday events need community help each year.

She added that the Main Street district covers a larger area than some people may realize, reaching beyond the square into nearby business corridors. Gathering public input will help leaders decide how to best use limited staff time and resources.

Foster encouraged residents to attend the meeting and share their thoughts, even if they are unsure whether change will happen. She said people who want to make a difference should speak up and be part of the conversation.

Community members who cannot attend but want to learn more or get involved can contact Foster at the Mahaska Chamber and Development Group office.