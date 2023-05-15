Clean Laundry Opens First OskaloosaLocation

Press Release

Iowa-based high-tech laundry facility welcomes guests

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (May 9, 2023) –Clean Laundry, an Iowa-basedand founded company, will open a state-of-the-art laundry facility in Oskaloosa for the first time on Tuesday, May 9th, on North G Street.

The nearly 2,000-square-foot, brand-new, fully staffed location has super-sized washers and dryers that accept debit and credit cards, phone pay and coins. The store will run a soft opening from Tuesday, May 9ththrough Friday, May 19thwhere customers can test out the machines with Free Wash and Free Dry. The store will be in operation from 8a.m. to 8p.m. during the soft opening and is located at 104 North GSt.

Clean Laundry boasts a high-tech customer experience that differentiates itself from traditional laundromats. The store brand is built on super-clean and bright locations with LED lighting and stainless-steel commercial express machines. In-store technology includes mobile-connected machines so customers can view machine availability and timing left on laundry; they can also add and earn loyalty funds.

The location is equipped with charging ports, free high-speed Wi-Fi and 24/7 security surveillance video. Customers can expect a clean environment to do laundry, with added benefits like soft water, leaving clothes cleaner and softer.

In 2014, father-sonduo Phil and Ethan Akin opened the first Clean Laundry in Waterloo, Iowa. They later welcomed Phil’s other son Wesley to the business. Positive customer feedback and multi-location success sparked investment from Clickstop Inc., which acquired the brand in 2018. The Akin family continues to open and operate Clean Laundry stores in Ottumwa, Waterloo, Dubuque, Fort Dodge, Oskaloosa and Milwaukee. Today, the Clean Laundry chain has over 30 locations in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kansas, Ohio, Missouri, Florida, Arizona and Texas.

Phil Akin has been in the laundry business since the 1980s; he knows the industry inside and out. Akin feels strongly about providing a great laundromat experience to all guests. “We set out to make the chore of doing laundry the best part of our customers’ day. Our facilities put a strong emphasis on being the cleanest laundromat that focuses on great service and fast wash and dry. We like to say, ‘Clean Laundry. It’s About Time!'”