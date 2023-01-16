City And County Representatives Make Up First Eggs and Issues of 2023

by Ken Allsup

January 15th, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa – There were five local government representatives at the Eggs and Issues inaugural gathering for 2023.

From the city of Oskaloosa, Mayor Dave Krutzfeldt and Oskaloosa City Manager Amal Eltahir. From Mahaska County, the three supervisors, Mark Groenendyk, Steve Wanders, and Chuck Webb.

There were several topics covered not only by the representatives from the local governing bodies, but they fielded questions from the public covering various topics ranging from the regional airport to the new recreation center.

Oskaloosa News will work to break out those particular topics during the following week.

We are presenting the video as it was recorded in its entirety.