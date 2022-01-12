Chamber Scholarship applications available

Mahaska Chamber & Development Group is happy to announce that scholarships will again be available through its Chamber Scholars program, now in its 26th year. Through a partnership with “52577 Scholarship” any contributions to the program are tax deductible and can be made in any amount. If one chooses to donate $1,000 it will be awarded this year. If one wants to contribute to the perpetual scholarship fund through “52577”, any amount may be donated to be used in future years.

High school seniors living in Mahaska County and attending any high school are eligible to apply. Information is available from one’s school counselor or the web at https://www.mahaskachamber.org/resources/scholarships/ where you will find a link to the fillable form. Scholarships are sponsored by area businesses and industries. Last year $21,000 was distributed to 20 students.

The application requests such information as participation in school and community activities, as well as a short essay. Be prepared with a pdf of your transcript. On-line applications and school transcripts are due no later than Friday, April 1, 2022.

“Businesses and individuals are encouraged to contribute to the scholarship fund as well. Our giving remains constant, but we would encourage more giving. It’s important to support our youth and make it easier for them to attend college,” Bruxvoort stated. “Perhaps you can contribute financially to the fund, or perhaps participate in the annual Chamber Golf outing set for Friday, May 13. The golf outing raises additional funds for scholarships.”

For further information to apply or to contribute to the fund contact the Mahaska Chamber at 641.672.2591 or email dbruxvoort@mahaskachamber.org.