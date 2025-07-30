Central’s Parrott is NCAA Woman of the Year nominee

PELLA-Distance runner Addison Parrott (Danville) is Central College’s nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award for the 2024-25 academic year.

Established in 1991, the award recognizes graduating female athletes who have distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their college careers.

Majoring in psychology and sociology while minoring in religious studies, she completed her degree with a 3.86 GPA. She’s pursuing a career as a mental health counselor.

A dual-sport athlete, Parrott participated at the national meet in cross country, indoor track & field and outdoor track & field. She earned All-American one time at each of the three championship meets. She was the 2024 American Rivers Conference women’s cross country champion, totaling nine all-conference performances in her career.

Outside of her athletics career at Central, Parrott was the co-president of the Psychology Club and Psi Chi. She interned at Crisis Intervention Services and Heartland Christian Counseling while also serving as a psychology supplemental instructor

Nearly 200 Division III student-athletes were nominated by NCAA member schools for last year’s Woman of the Year Award. Parrott is among five being considered as this year’s American Rivers nominee. After the league’s nomination is submitted, the Woman of the Year selection committee will then pick the top 30 honorees-10 from each division. The top three from each division will be announced in October with the winner announced at the 2026 NCAA Convention in January.

Eight previous Central nominees have advanced to represent the state or the conference at the national level, including the 2019 pick, Dutch softball pitcher Mariah Fritz.

Central College Woman of the Year Award

State winners (1993-2005) or conference winners (since 2006) listed in bold

1993 – Mindi Remsburg, softball

1994 – no award

1995 – Emilie Hanson, women’s basketball

1996 – Anne Snider, volleyball

1997 – Stacey Sonnek, softball

1998 – Aanna Hanson, women’s basketball

1999 – Katie Bandstra, women’s basketball

2000 – Abbie Brown, volleyball/women’s basketball

2001 – Candace Wilson, volleyball

2002 – Angie Nielsen, volleyball

2003 – Libby Hysell, softball

2004 – Raegan Schultz, women’s track and field, volleyball

2005 – Beth Cunningham, women’s cross country, track and field

2006 – Katie Pederson, volleyball, women’s track and field

2007 – Alicia Whisner, volleyball, women’s track and field

2008 – Terri Berger, volleyball

2009 – Alysha Overturf, softball

2010 – Angie Berry, women’s cross country, track and field

2011 – Jill Ziskovsky, women’s track and field

2012 – Sarah Paulson, women’s golf/basketball

2013 – Melony McDermott, women’s track and field/cross country

2014 – Jordan Overland, softball

2015 – Karlee Rock, softball

2016 – Angie Allgood, women’s tennis

2017 – Sydney Lunardi, women’s soccer

2018 – Kate Patton, women’s track and field

2019 – Mariah Fritz, softball

2020 – Emily Opsal, women’s golf

2021 – Sara Tallman, softball

2022 – Krissa Larson, volleyball, women’s track and field

2023 – Thea Lunning, women’s golf, triathlon

2024 – Megan Johnson, women’s track and field/cross country

2025 – Addison Parrott, women’s track and field/cross country