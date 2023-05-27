Central’s Klein finishes on national podium in decathlon

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK — Finishing his decathlon with massive personal bests in the javelin throw and 1,500-meter run launched Central College junior Brody Klein (junior, Rainier, Wash.) into fifth place in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Klein totaled 6,684 points in the two-day competition. He was sitting in 14th place with three events remaining before pole vaulting just below his season-best mark (15 feet, 1 inch) to move into the eighth spot. The junior followed that up with a 10-foot improvement on his career-best javelin throw (156-6). He moved into the overall top five after a time of four minutes, 37.69 second in the 1500 meters, an 11-second improvement over his season best and a three-second improvement over his career-best time.

“We always knew Brody was a second day guy,” coach Brandon Sturman said. “He was able to stay focused and put it together and not waste any attempts. He vaulted well and threw a nice PR in the javelin. Once we got to that 1500, he knew what time he needed to run and he ran even better.”

Reid Pakkebier (sophomore, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy HS) finished the decathlon in 18th place with 6,176 points. He had a personal-best mark of his own in the discus throw (124-1) to highlight his second day.

“For him just to get here was awesome,” Sturman said. “He gave it his all today and we are excited for the future.”

The Dutch distance crew has another final on Saturday as Noah Jorgenson (junior, Sidney) advanced to the men’s 800-meter run final after finishing seventh in the prelims in 1:49.65. Jorgenson reset the school record for the third time in three weeks.

“He was in h eat with some good athletes and towards the second half of that race they put the pedal to the metal,” Sturman said. “He made his move at the right time. He’s running well at the right time and taking advantage of his opportunities.”

On Saturday, Caleb Silver (senior, Conrad, BCLUW HS) will run the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final at 12:30 p.m. (EST). Caroline McMartin (junior, Pella) and Megan Johnson (junior, Parkersburg, Aplington-Parkersburg HS) will follow in the women’s steeplechase final at 12:45 p.m. (EST). Jorgenson’s 800 meters final is at 2:50 p.m. (EST) and McMartin will close out Central’s trip with the 5,000-meter run at 4:25 p.m. (EST).