Central’s Gano picked for all-conference women’s tennis list

PELLA – Representing the Central College women’s tennis team, junior Lauren Gano (Johnston) was among the 12 American Rivers Conference student-athletes selected for the all-conference team for her performance in doubles.

Gano went 6-2 this season in doubles during conference matches. She was 2-2 in the No. 1 slot and 4-0 at No. 2. She played with Emma Murphy (junior, Liberty, Mo.) in seven of the eight contests.

Murphy was tabbed for honorable mention alongside Jenna Mitsuko Mahoney (senior, Misawa, Japan, Robert D. Edgren HS). Murphy was also 4-3 in singles at the No. 3 and No. 4 spot. Mahoney was 4-4 at No. 1 singles for Central and 3-5 in doubles.

Central was 4-4 in conference matches, ending the season in fifth place. The Dutch are 5-5 overall and return to action March 6 against St. Ambrose University at home.