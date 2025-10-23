Central wins non-conference women’s soccer match at home

PELLA – The Central College women’s soccer team came out victorious in a home match against the University of Northwestern – St. Paul (Minn.) on Wednesday. It was a dominant win, one in which it won 3-0.

Rachel Mendlik (sophomore, Spring Grove, Ill., Richmond-Burton HS) got the scoring started for the Dutch with a goal assisted by Emma Klosterman (sophomore, Aurora, Ill., East HS) at the 36:20 mark. It was then a while without a goal for Central before scoring two more within the span of a minute.

Rylee Rustad (junior, Gilbert, Ariz., Casteel HS) scored an unassisted goal on a free kick at 65:35, which was then closely followed by a goal from Piper Eighmy (junior, Birmingham, Ala., Briarwood Christian HS) at the 66:00 mark. Eighmy’s seventh goal of the season was assisted by Grace Wolford (senior, West Des Moines, Valley HS).

Goalkeeper Zoey Sizemore (junior, Omaha, Neb., Mercy HS) and the Dutch defense continued their strong play, pitching their third consecutive shut out. Sizemore had one save in 69 minutes before giving way to freshman Audrey Niemann (Glenwood). The Northwestern – St. Paul offense was only able to produce two total shots on goal.

“It was great to get another win and shutout with different contributors for all three goals,” coach Mike Kobylinski said. “We were also able to rotate 14 players in off the bench.”

The Dutch have now won two straight and are back in action in Pella for Senior Day on Saturday with a match against Buena Vista starting at noon.

“We are playing some of our best stuff right now,” Kobylinski said. “These seniors have done a lot for us so we hope to put our best foot forward on Saturday.”