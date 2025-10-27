Central sweeps Luther in conference volleyball contest

DECORAH- Making quick work of a long road trip, the Central College volleyball team won in straight sets against Luther College Saturday night.

The Dutch (18-7, 3-2 American Rivers Conference) won 25-19, 27-25, 25-19 against the Norse (6-20, 0-5 conference).

“Any road win in this conference is no easy task, especially sweeps” coach Jeanne Czipri said. “Luther is a much stronger program than their record shows and they challenged us well tonight.”

Leslie Snow (senior, Olivia, Minn., BOLD HS) had a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs, leading the team in both categories. Snow also led the team with three service aces. Libero Colleen Kenney (senior, Taylor Ridge, Ill., Rock Island Alleman HS) also had 10 digs.

Setter Landry Pacha (junior, Wellman, Mid-Prairie HS) paced the squad with 15 assists with Makayla Ribble (senior, Iowa City) right behind with 14 assists.Maelyn Wainwright (sophomore, West Liberty) and Sophia Folkerts each had two blocks.

Central hosts Illinois College Tuesday at 6 p.m.