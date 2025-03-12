Central softball team takes down Hanover in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY.- Opening its trip to Kentucky, the Central College softball team swept a doubleheader against Hanover College (Ind.).

In game one, the Dutch (4-2) won 7-1 and followed that with an 11-2 win in game two.

In the first game, Central was limited to five hits but drew six walks and stole seven bases to fuel the offense. Carley Underwood (sophomore, Mitchellville, Colfax-Mingo HS) and Haley Bach (senior, Council Bluffs, Lewis Central HS) both drew a walk and scored a run to open the scoring, for Central, in the third inning.

“We were able to get things going offensively and our baserunning was key,” coach George Wares said. “It was effective, and we created pressure to score our runs. Our defense was also really good, error free, which is good to see.”

Larissa Miller (sophomore, Ankeny) had one hit and scored one run while also stealing three bases. Rylee Dunkin (sophomore, Hamilton, Twin Ceders HS) and Mariah Parton (junior, Ankeny) both had one hit and scored a run. Dunkin also stole two bases.

The pitching was great for the Dutch being led by Emma Beck (junior, Holland, Grundy Center HS). Beck pitched four innings allowing three hits, one run while striking out two hitters. Jadyn Huisman (freshman, Treynor) came in relief and threw a scoreless inning without allowing a hit. Rylie Van Wyk (junior, Mitchellville, Southeast Polk HS) pitched two innings and limited Hanover to two hits.

In game two the Central offense exploded, scoring 11 runs on 13 hits. Bach had three hits including a two-RBI triple in the five-run fourth inning. She added three runs and two stolen bases. In the big fourth inning Carlin Smith (junior, Orange City, MOC-Floyd Valley HS), Alexa Anderson (senior, Mount Ayr), Miller all had RBIs. Miller added another RBI in the first inning as well.

“We were able to get some timely hits, unlike the first game, to break the game open.”

Hannah Higgins (junior, Macomb, Ill.) had three hits and collected three RBIs and Dunkin added had two hits, one steal and one run.

Chloe Dougherty (senior, Alleman, North Polk HS) got the start, and she went four innings allowing five hits, and two runs. Huisman came out of relief again for 1.1 innings and only allowed one hit. Van Wyk finished recorded the final two outs of the game to extend her scoreless streak to six innings to begin the season.

“Huisman had better command then the first few games and she throws the ball really hard,” Wares said. “Van Wyk is the opposite, but they complement each other really well.”

The Dutch will move to Elizabethtown, Kentucky for two games Friday starting with Adiran College (Mich.) at 10 a.m. followed by Muskingum University (Ohio) at 2:30 p.m.