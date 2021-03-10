Central men’s track team No. 11, women No. 17 in latest index

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA — Following conference championship weekend around the country, the Central College indoor track and field teams remained in the latest Division III National Team Ratings Index.

The Dutch men stayed No. 11 and the women slipped to No. 17.

Points in the National Team Rating Index are based off placement in the National Descending Order Lists. The higher an athlete sits on the list, the more points he or she adds to his or her team’s total. These points do not reflect placement or scoring at the NCAA Championships, but is to show the individuals and teams that have the best chances at scoring well at said meet.

Central’s men squad has five top-10 national marks. Brock Lewis (junior, Lathrop, Mo.) is No. 2 in the triple jump (48-6) and No. 3 in the long jump (23-4.5). Joe Stein (freshman, Milford, Spirit Lake HS) jumped up to No. 5 in the 60-meter dash (6.87 seconds). Drake Lewis (junior, Lathrop, Mo.) is fifth in the high jump (6-8.75) and Noah Jorgenson (freshman, Sidney) is 10th in the 800-meter run (1:54.69).

The Dutch women have five top-10 national marks. Kennedy Morris (senior, Earlham) is No. 3 in the weight throw (56-10.25). Mary Gray (senior, West Des Moines, Waukee HS) and Kiki Pingel (senior, Pella) are No. 5 and No. 7 in the pentathlon with 3,476 points and 3,406 points.

Wartburg College is the highest-rated team of the 82 men’s programs who have competed so far this season. The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh round out the top three. The University of Wisconsin La Crosse paces 71 women’s teams with the John Carroll University (Ohio) and the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire also in the top three.

The NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships were cancelled earlier this season but Wartburg College is hosting the Division III Elite Indoor Championships this Friday and Saturday.