Central College Music Ensembles Set for February Performances

PELLA, IA (02/01/2021) Central College’s music department will offer two virtual performances in February.

Performances will begin with ALMA’s first concert of the spring semester at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, in Cox-Snow Music Center Recital Hall. The performance will be directed by Gabriel Espinosa, associate professor of music.

The 9-12th Grade Bandfest, an all-day event that welcomes high school students from across the state, will wrap up with a livestreaming performance at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. Directed by Eileen McGonigal, assistant professor of music and director of bands, the event will feature the Festival Honor Band and Central’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble.

To view livestreaming performances, visit www.central.edu/fine-arts.

Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor, leadership and character development, global experiential learning, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and sustainability education, athletics and service. For more information about Central College: www.central.edu.

View Online: http://central.meritpages.com/news/Central-College-Music-Ensembles-Set-for-February-Performances/18700