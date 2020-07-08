Central College Adds Two Members to Board of Trustees

PELLA, IA (07/07/2020) Central College has announced changes to its Board of Trustees, including the addition of two new members and the retirement of two others.

Mike Van Voorst and Christine Epperly Ieuter were elected as new members, beginning their terms July 1. Karin Peterson and John Schmidt retired as members of the board.

Board members provide vision for Central’s future and meet on campus twice each year.

“Our board represents a legacy of incredibly strong leadership,” Central President Mark Putnam says. “As we add new members, they bring deep and abiding commitment to the college along with unique talents and perspectives that enable the board to do an outstanding job of leading this institution.”

A look at the new members:

Mike Van Voorst, Vice President of Finance, Pella Corporation, Pella, Iowa, and a 1993 Central graduate

Van Voorst was named vice president of finance at Pella Corporation in February 2019 and served as interim CFO from July 2019 to March 2020. He started his career with Pella Corporation in 1993 in the accounting department before leaving for a few years. Van Voorst returned in 1998 and has served in a variety of financial roles. He currently is responsible for all corporate accounting/financial planning and analysis, operational accounting and sales and marketing accounting within Pella Corporation. In addition, all finance leads from acquired subsidiaries report to Mike, and he is responsible for the Avanti Windows and Doors operation in Glendale, Arizona.

Christine Epperly Ieuter, Chief Financial Officer, ORS Medco, Deerfield, Illinois, and a 1991 Central graduate

Ieuter is chief financial officer of ORS Medco, a multinational distribution leader of industrial and automotive tools and supplies with annual sales of $1 billion. Ieuter is responsible for the entire finance function of the corporation at its world headquarters. Earlier, she was vice president, controller and chief accounting officer of Essendant, a Fortune 500 distributor of office and industrial products with sales of $5 billion. After leaving her seven-year career in public accounting that included Ernst & Young LLP and PriceWaterhouse LLP, Ieuter was director of the SEC reporting, investor relations and corporate finance and banking at The Allstate Corporation before going to Essendant.

Retirees John Schmidt and Karin Peterson

Peterson and Schmidt were granted trustee emeritus status after both serving the Board of Trustees with distinction across various leadership roles the past 12 years.

Schmidt is a retired affiliate faculty member of the Chicago McCormick Theological Seminary. On Central’s board, he served as vice chair of the academic excellence committee and as a member of the board chair criteria committee and board chair selection committee.

Peterson recently retired as the vice president of human resources for Pella Corporation. Her board service included chairing the executive compensation committee and serving on the executive committee, the enrollment and student experience committee, and the facilities and infrastructure committee.