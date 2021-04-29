Central athletes win major campus awards

PELLA— Three Central College senior student-athletes received major honors for their impact on campus.

The awards were announced as part of the Student-Athlete Advisory Council’s (SAAC) Dutchies event Sunday evening, held at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium.

Laurynn Mize (senior, Sycamore, Ill.), who competes in women’s tennis and triathlon, received the Prins Sportsmanship Award, women’s track and field athlete Kiki Pingel (senior, Pella) received the Marjorie Giles Student Life Leadership Award and baseball player Chris Hensley (senior, Ottumwa) was presented the Ron Schipper Leadership Award.

The Prins Sportsmanship Award, named after Tunis W. and Harriet B. Prins, is given to a student, athlete or non-athlete, who has demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship in dealing with fellow students on campus or in meeting life’s challenges.

Mize served as a student representative to the board of trustees and on the Dutch Brigade leadership team and was a member of the Economics, Accounting and Management (EAM) Club. A business management and Spanish major, Mize was a four-time letterwinner in tennis.

The Marjorie Giles Student Life Leadership Award is given to a junior or senior who has demonstrated positive values through faith-based leadership in a variety of co-curricular activities.

Pingel is a four-year letterwinner in track and field. She is a three-time USTFCCCA all-academic honoree and received American Rivers academic all-conference distinction in 2019 and 2020. Pingel earned USTFCCCA All-Central Region honors four times for indoor and outdoor performances while gaining six all-conference honors six times. She also received the Dutch Spirit Award in 2019. She’s served on the SAAC and was a member of the Health Professions Club.

The Ron Schipper Leadership Award is presented to a senior who reflects the character, commitment and enthusiasm for Central displayed by Schipper during his 36 years of service to Central’s students as head football coach as well as his 30 years as athletics director. The recipient must demonstrate a willingness to set lofty goals and the drive to achieve them, high ethical standards and strong Christian values, a joyous spirit, genuine concern for others and a deep, personal loyalty to the college.

Hensley is an engineering major. He’s a two-time letterwinner as a second baseman for the Dutch and served as a team co-captain.