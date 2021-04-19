Celebrating 100 years of American Legion Auxiliary

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The American Legion and the American Legion Auxillary can trace their roots to the ‘Great War.’

In Oskaloosa, the American Legion is known as the Harry L. Anderson Legion Post #34, in honor of the first casualty from Mahaska County, who died in that war at the age of 17.

The evening festivities also included a visit from Nicole Clapp, the elected National President of the American Legion Auxilary, and was one of the many distinguished guests. They helped to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the American Legion Auxillary.

The American Legion Auxillary is a group of “Not Self” that helps to support the mission of the American Legion and does so by enhancing the lives of the veterans and their families that make up their community.

The first women’s patriotic group organized in Mahaska County was called Sammy’s Mothers Club for mothers who had lost one or more sons during World War One.

Many of those members later joined the American Legion Auxillary when organized at the first national Legion convention in 1919 and consisted of wives, sisters, and daughters.

The Oskaloosa Auxillary received its charter on April 28th, 1922, and was signed by the first unit president, Ethel Pennington.

The Auxillary Cradle Roll was created for the babies born of World War One veterans and later became known as Junior members.

Helen Carlson, in 1966, was the first Oskaloosa woman to become both a Legion member and Auxillary member at the Oskaloosa post.

History of just a few of the projects the Junior Auxillary and Auxillary have helped to spearhead included the flag pole in front of the Mahaska County Law Center to the Freedom Rock located near the new Environmental Learning Center east of Oskaloosa.

You can listen to the entire event above to hear much more about the American Legion Auxillary in Oskaloosa and its storied history in the community.