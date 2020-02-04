Caucus Night Continues On

Oskaloosa, Iowa – After a year-and-a-half, Iowans made their political choices of who they wanted to represent them in the White House.

There was little doubt that Republicans were going to support Donald Trump in his re-election bid.

In Mahaska County, 300 people caucused for Trump, where William Weld garnered 2 votes and Joe Walsh 1 vote in the Republican caucus.

The big question was, which Democratic candidate would have their quest to be president continue. Raising your hand in victory in the Iowa Caucus equates to millions of dollars for their campaign.

Those results were delayed for Democrats as state officials were concerned with “quality control” on the reporting.

Hours after the expected results, political pundits and national media started to question if Iowa was the best choice to be the first in the nation.

Candidates started to question the Iowa Democratic Party, and campaigns are asking how they will be able to verify the results.

Pete Buttigieg took the podium at 11:25 to claim victory in the Iowa Caucus. He joins the many candidates who have given speeches and jetted away from Iowa to New Hampshire, winners, despite whatever the numbers may say.

Bernie Sanders released his campaign numbers collected by his precinct captains that eluded to him being victorious in Iowa.

“Due to the failure of the Iowa Democratic Party to release results tonight and in the interest of full transparency, Bernie 2020 Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver is releasing the campaign’s internal reporting numbers, which represent the results from nearly 40 percent of precincts in Iowa.”

Iowa’s Governor and its two Senators released a joint statement about Iowa’s first in the nation status. “Iowa’s unique role encourages a grassroots nominating process that empowers everyday Americans, not Washington insiders or powerful billionaires. The face-to-face retail politics nature of Iowa’s caucus system also encourages dialogue between candidates and voters that makes our presidential candidates accountable for the positions they take and the records they hold.”

“We look forward to Iowa carrying on its bipartisan legacy of service in the presidential nominating process.”

Tuesday morning, not much else was known, other than party officials stated errors within their reporting app as causing the issue. They were using their “paper trail” to verify the results.

Oskaloosa News reader Maree Johnson said, “It’s disappointing that new apps and processes didn’t undergo a more thorough stress test prior to going live.”

“But I would rather they wait and get it right than rush and not get it right the first time. History has at least taught us that.”

As of 10 am, no numbers were available from the Iowa Democratic Party in regards to a winner.