Candidates For Oskaloosa School Board Share Their Views

Most of the candidates for the Oskaloosa School Board shared their thoughts on a wide variety of subjects Tuesday, October 19th, 2021, during a candidate forum hosted by Oskaloosa News. The two-hour forum is published below.

You can catch up with our one-on-one interviews with the candidates HERE – http://oskynews.org/oskaloosa-school-board-candidates-share-why-they-are-running/

Posted by on Oct 21 2021. Filed under Local News.

