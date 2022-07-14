Business & Industry Forum on Potential Rail & Transload Facility

The Mahaska Chamber & Development Group, in partnership with the City of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County continue to investigate critical infrastructure in and around the Oskaloosa Innovation Park.

We would like to invite any businesses and/or industries to a forum to discuss the potential transload facility being investigated near the existing Oskaloosa Innovation Park. We are developing a feasibility study to determine the economic impacts a transload facility would have on a local, state, and regional level. This forum will be held on Wednesday, July 20th at 8:00 AM in the lower level of the Mahaska County Environmental Learning Center.

Topics of discussion include, but not limited to the following: General site information, Certified Site status, potential shipping needs including commodity, quantity, site needs, desired footprint, etc., anticipated rail and trucking needs, utility needs, and potential investment commitment.

We are excited about this opportunity for growth in our community and look forward to your input on this facility. Please RSVP by Monday, July 18 to ddegroot@mahaskachamber.org or call 641.672.2591 if you plan to attend.