Bondurant-Farrar Pull Away From Oskaloosa Baseball

by Bill Almond

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity couldn’t keep up with Bondurant-Farrar Varsity Bluejays and fell 9-1 on Monday.

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity fired up the offense in the first inning. Aiden North grounded out, scoring one run.

Bondurant-Farrar Varsity Bluejays pulled away for good with four runs in the third inning. In the third Levi Wendt singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run and Kaden Kligopoulos singled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs.

Jake Edenburn got the start for Bondurant-Farrar Varsity Bluejays. The fireballer lasted five innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out four and walking zero.

Logan Hoskinson led things off on the hill for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. Hoskinson went two innings, allowing one run on four hits, striking out two and walking one. Kamden Criss and Trey Miller entered the game as relief, throwing two innings and two innings respectively.

Criss went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Oskaloosa Indians Varsity in hits.

Bondurant-Farrar Varsity Bluejays racked up 14 hits on the day. David Richardson, Kligopoulos, Edenburn, Wendt, and Nick Barning each had multiple hits for Bondurant-Farrar Varsity Bluejays. Richardson led Bondurant-Farrar Varsity Bluejays with three hits in three at bats.