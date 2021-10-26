Blaylock, Jackson Tabbed as Statesmen of the Week

Oskaloosa–Men’s basketball player Kevion Blaylock (Sr., Houston, Texas, Information Technology) and women’s golfer Courtney Jackson (Jr., Liberty Lake, Wash., Digital Communication) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of October 18-14, presented by Gardner-Collier Jewelry.

Blaylock was named the Tournament MVP at the Governors State Classic. He averaged 20.0 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 63.3% from the field as William Penn started the year with two victories.

Jackson won both of her matches as she led the Statesmen to the Baker Match Play title. She dominated both matches, winning 9&7 (up nine holes with seven to play) and 5&4 (up five holes with four to play).