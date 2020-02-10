BBQ-4-Badges Has Some Changes For 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa – A new date, and other changes for the 2020 BBQ-4-Badges will help it become a stand-alone event in Oskaloosa.

We talked with one of the co-founders of the event, Wyndell Campbell. He talks about those changes, and that registrations are still open, and an early bird discount still applies.

https://www.facebook.com/BBQ4BadgesOsky/

Posted by on Feb 10 2020. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

