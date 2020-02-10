BBQ-4-Badges Has Some Changes For 2020
Oskaloosa, Iowa – A new date, and other changes for the 2020 BBQ-4-Badges will help it become a stand-alone event in Oskaloosa.
We talked with one of the co-founders of the event, Wyndell Campbell. He talks about those changes, and that registrations are still open, and an early bird discount still applies.
https://www.facebook.com/BBQ4BadgesOsky/
Posted by Ken Allsup on Feb 10 2020. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.