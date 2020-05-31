BATES FUNERAL CHAPEL RECEIVES AWARD OF EXCELLENCE FOR A 27TH YEAR

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Bates Funeral Chapel of Oskaloosa received the Iowa Award of Funeral Service Excellence this year.

The Iowa Award of Funeral Service Excellence recognizes a funeral home’s exemplary service to the community it serves. Bates Funeral Chapel, which has been serving Oskaloosa and the surrounding communities for 69 years, was one of 13 funeral homes from throughout the state to receive the award. It is the 27th year the funeral home has been recognized by peers for this achievement. To qualify, a funeral home must excel in four of five areas: presentation of public information, active membership in the state association, sponsorship of community events or services, professional development, and personal development.

IFDA represents over 700 Iowa licensed funeral directors and 425 funeral home establishments throughout the state. The mission of the Iowa Funeral Directors Association is to promote and support funeral service excellence. To that end, IFDA promotes high standards within the field of funeral service through continuing education programs, legislative representation, and service to Iowa communities. For more information, please visit www.iafda.org.