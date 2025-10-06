Bandstand Flag Notice: October 2025

Sgt. Steven Dwight Wanders

April 2, 1934 – May 19, 2012

The United States Army

Dwight was born and raised on a farm in New Sharon, Iowa. He attended his first eight years of school at Ellis School #7, located north of New Sharon, and then graduated from New Sharon High School in 1950. Dwight was drafted into the United States Army in 1952, where he served in the Korean War. He drove an M4 Sherman Tank for the Army. He was asked to drive it as he had experience with the gear shifts from growing up on a farm. He became lifelong friends with Norman Preuss and Mahlon Wilson during his time in the Army and remained friends over the years. He was honorably discharged in 1950.

Dwight married Dorothea Newendorp on February 14, 1957. They raised six children on a family farm before becoming a custodian at North Mahaska School for 15 years. He eventually retired and enjoyed spending time with his family, attending sporting events, and tinkering on the farm where he was raised. Last year, on Veterans Day, the Wanders family threw a party in honor of Dwight. His grandchildren were gifted his dog tags.