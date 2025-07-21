Austin McCarl Recovers Late to Win Sprint Invaders Go at Oskaloosa!

by Bill Wright

Oskaloosa, IA, July 17, 2025 – Austin McCarl led most of the event and had to retake the lead late to win the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders feature Thursday night at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa. The Altoona, Iowa native earned $2,000 aboard the Country Builders Construction #88, and was almost upstaged by his own father, Terry, who had to start on the tail and charged to third.

Before a lap could be completed, Terry McCarl had to change a left rear tire after a bleeder malfunction. The result for the point leader was surrendering his eighth place starting spot and trading it for the tail (22nd), and his own little “Front Row Challenge.”

Once green, Austin led JJ Hickle, Cam Martin, Tasker Phillips and Chris Martin in the 25-lap main event. Nathan Murders spun, and brought a caution two laps in. Hickle surrendered his second place spot when he stopped on the restart and retired. Now Austin led Cam Martin, Tasker Phillips, Chris Martin and Sawyer Phillips back to green. Ayrton Gennetten found momentum on the high side and shot from sixth to fourth on the restart.

Alex Vande Voort was making a charge of his own when he passed Chris Martin for fifth on lap four, and then challenged Gennetten for fourth on lap seven. He would tag an infield tire and be sidelined for the night. Austin now led Cam Matin, Tasker Phillips, Gennetten and Chris Martin. Terry McCarl had climbed from the tail to ninth.

Gennetten quickly took third, and then shot under Cam Martin for second on lap 13. Austin was into lapped traffic on lap 14, while Terry McCarl had moved up to sixth. Chris Martin moved into fourth on lap 16. Up front, Gennetten was on the move and took the low side of turn three to pass the leader and take the point. Meanwhile, Terry McCarl had moved into the top five and was fourth with six to go. On lap 20, he passed Tasker Phillips for third.

Austin found his groove again and retook the lead for good with three to go, just before Weldon came to a stop, bringing the last caution.

Austin led the rest of the way for his second career Sprint Invaders win, and first since 2018. Gennetten held on to second, ahead of Terry McCarl from the tail, Tasker Phillips and Sawyer Phillips. Cam Martin, Riley Goodno, Colton Fisher, Chris Martin and Cam Sorrels rounded out the top ten. Austin McCarl, Chris Martin and Cam Martin won the heats. Austin McCarl also won the Dash, making a sweep of the night.

“I started seeing lapped cars yarding me, and I knew my right rear was going away,” said Austin in Victory Lane. “I told myself I needed to move down in three and four, and there (Gennetten) went (and took the lead). I just told myself to start attacking and not make any mistakes. He just slipped up a little bit and gave me a lane to drag race him down here. It feels good to get a win. We’ve been close quite a bit, and gave one away at Huset’s early in the year. I love Oskaloosa, and not just because my Dad promotes here. I’ve seen and been a part of some great races here. I wish we raced here more.”

“It was a good run for us,” said Gennetten, who is subbing in the Scott Bonar #50 for Paul Nienhiser. “I just made one mistake in lapped traffic and that allowed Austin to get a run. I should have done a better job of protecting. I just have to thank Scott for the opportunity to drive the car. At one point, we were back to seventh, so to get to the lead was pretty good. The bottom cleaned off, and we weren’t as good on the top. Hopefully, the next time I drive the #50 car, we’ll be one spot better.”

“It was a great racetrack for (starting in the back),” said Terry McCarl of his charge. “Jeff Morris and Kade Clark worked hard. The bleeder broke (in the left rear), so we had to pull in. Fortunately, we had time to change it. I think we put a show on for the fans. I thought we may have had a shot if we stayed green. The way I had the car, we could go right through the middle.”

The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders head to the Bloomfield Speedway in Bloomfield, Iowa on Monday, July 28. For more information on the Sprint Invaders, visit www.SprintInvaders.net or visit us on Facebook.

Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Results

Alchemy Skin & Health A main (started), 25 laps: 1.88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (1) ($300 Pit Punch card from Knoxville Raceway) 2. 50, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (5) 3. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (8) 4. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (4) 5. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (7) 6. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (6) 7. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (13) 8. 11, Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA (10) 9. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (3) 10. 57, Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO (16) 11. 99, Jake Blackhurst, Hanna City, IL (12) 12. 16, Dustin Clark, Agency, IA (14) 13. 59, Evan Semarad, Malcolm, NE (15) 14. 11D, Dominic White, Plainview, NE (20) 15. 31, McCain Richards, Burlington, IA (19) 16. 71, Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA (21) 17. 28, Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL (9) 18. 13G, Gaige Weldon, Hinton, IA (18) 19. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (11) 20. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (22) 21. 63, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA (2) 22. T4, Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA (17) DNS – 2m, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA; 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA; 40c, Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA; 88x, Riley Scott, Quincy, IL. Lap Leaders: A. McCarl 1-17, Gennetten 18-21, A. McCarl 22-25. $250 McKay Group/$75 Christine Wahl-Levitt/KSE Hard-charger: Goodno.

Randall’s Performance Heat one (started), 8 laps: 1. Austin McCarl (1) ($100 from Kay’s Kupcakes) 2. Terry McCarl (3) 3. Tasker Phillips (7) 4. Luke Verardi (6) 5. Colton Fisher (8) 6. Gaige Weldon (2) 7. Dominic White (4) 8. McCain Richards (9) 9. Alan Zoutte (5)

Dennis Woodworth, Attorney at Law Heat two (started), 8 laps: 1. Chris Martin (3) ($100 from Aussie Agencies) 2. JJ Hickle (5) 3. Sawyer Phillips (7) 4. Dustin Clark (2) 5. Cam Sorrels (4) 6. Evan Semarad (8) 7. Tyler Graves (9) 8. Nathan Murders (1) 9. Riley Scott (6)

Morning Sun Farm Implement Heat three (started), 8 laps: 1. Cam Martin (1) ($100 from DeZine Metal Art and Laser Engraving) 2. Ayrton Gennetten (6) 3. Alex Vande Voort (2) 4. Riley Goodno (4) 5. Jake Blackhurst (7) 6. Aidan Zoutte (3) 7. Ryan Giles (5) 8. Cody Wehrle (8)

Agriland FS Dash (started), 6 laps: 1. Austin McCarl (1) 2. JJ Hickle (2) 3. Chris Martin (3) 4. Tasker Phillips (5) 5. Ayrton Gennetten (4) 6. Cam Martin (6)

Contingency Award Winners

DMI – Ayrton Gennetten

Saldana Racing Products – Colton Fisher

King Racing – McCain Richards

BR Motorsports – Terry :McCarl

Rod End Supply – Evan Semarad, Dustin Clark, Chris Martin

BMRS – Ayrton Gennetten