Attorney General Bird Congratulates Officer Cale Holmberg for Graduating from Iowa Law Enforcement Academy

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird congratulated Officer Cale Holmberg on their graduation from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (“ILEA”) in a ceremony held at The Bridge church in Johnston on Friday, December 13. The graduation ceremony was attended by family, friends, and law enforcement officials from across the state.

Officer Cale Holmberg was part of the 318th graduating class and completed the academy’s rigorous 16-week training program that consisted of coursework in policing communications, criminal law, physical fitness, and emergency response. They also received training in patrol procedures, investigations, and tactical and administrative skills. Attorney General Bird welcomed the graduates onstage as they were presented with their diplomas by ILEA Director Brady Carney.

“Our law enforcement officers are heroes with a good heart,” said Attorney General Bird. “I am so proud of our graduates from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy for answering the call to serve and protect. Our officers hold the line between justice and crime to keep us safe. It’s not an easy job, but it’s an important one. Iowa thanks you and your families for your selfless service. And as long as I’m Attorney General, know that you will always have an ally in the Attorney General’s office.”

Officer Cale Holmberg will serve with the Oskaloosa Police Department.