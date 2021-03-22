Art on the Square 2021 Marks Return of Festivals to Downtown Oskaloosa

(Oskaloosa, Iowa) – After a year of canceled and modified community events, Oskaloosa Main Street is planning to have a downtown festival live and in-person. The 52nd annual Art on the Square, one of Iowa’s oldest continuing art festivals, will take place Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 10 AM to 4 PM in City Square Park.

“We are thrilled that Art on the Square is returning in 2021. Oskaloosa Main Street staff and volunteers are committed to planning safe community gatherings this summer,” says Allison McGuire, Chair of the Art on the Square Committee. “As one of Oskaloosa’s longest-running cultural events, Art on the Square is a great place to start. We look forward to celebrating art as a community after a year of making and enjoying art separately.”

New in 2021, Art on the Square is introducing an opportunity for emerging artists. Artists who are participating in Art on the Square for the first time may apply to sell artwork in the shared emerging artists space. The Art on the Square committee will work with accepted emerging artists to provide day-of use of tables, chairs, and display materials for their art—art show supplies in which first-time participants might not yet have invested.

The application for regular artist vendors opened in mid-February, with Early Bird applications due April 2. The Early Bird deadline for Emerging Artists is April 16. The final deadline for all artists is May 7. Both applications are posted online at mahaskachamber.org/events/art_on_the_square, along with detailed information regarding eligibility, deadlines, jury fees and process, registration fees, and accepted media categories, as well as food vendor applications, which will be accepted until May 14.

“We are excited to gather on the historic square, celebrate art, and welcome new and returning artists to this long-loved festival. There’s going to be lots to do in and around downtown Oskaloosa that weekend, so stay tuned,” says Jessica Reuter, Oskaloosa Main Street Director. “These special events are fueled by community volunteers and supporters. If you’re interested in helping, getting involved, or becoming a sponsor, we’d love to hear from you!”

For more information about Art on the Square and other upcoming Oskaloosa Main Street events, visit mahaskachamber.org/mainstreet and follow Oskaloosa Main Street on social media.

Oskaloosa Main Street is following guidance from local health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding in-person events and large gatherings, including CDC recommendations on preventing the spread of COVID-19. All events are subject to change.