ARROYO EARNS ICCAC ATHLETE OF THE WEEK HONORS

October 28, 2025

Ottumwa, IA – Sophomore Fabian Arroyo (Ciudad Quesada, Costa Rica/Liceo San Carlos) found the back of the net in a pair of games last week to lead No. 10 Indian Hills Men’s Soccer. Arroyo is this week’s Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) DI Men’s Soccer Athlete of the Week.

Arroyo buried a penalty kick goal in a 1-1 draw with No. 11 ranked Illinois Central Community College before tacking on the eventual game-winner on the road in a 3-1 win at Southwestern Illinois College on Friday. The Warriors improved to 8-3-4 overall on the year with the two results.

A key member of this year’s squad in the midfield, Arroyo ranks fourth on the team this year with 11 points (3g, 5a).

Arroyo is the ninth different member of the men’s soccer squad to earn ICCAC Athlete of the Week honors this year.

The Warriors return to action Friday afternoon in Des Moines, IA with the regular season finale vs. conference foe and No. 2 nationally ranked Iowa Western Community College. Action from the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex gets underway at 1:00 PM.