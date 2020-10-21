Area Veterans To Host Observance At City Square

A Veterans Day observance will be held at the Oskaloosa city square Wednesday, November 11 beginning at 10:30 a.m. The observance will include a brief program from the Bandstand, followed by a 21-gun salute in front of the Courthouse and the playing of “Taps” at 11 a.m.

Attendees are invited to a luncheon at the VFW afterwards, with limited seating and to-go meals available

Due to continuing emergency health proclamation requirements, the Veterans Day committee encourages citizens to park around the square and to stay with their vehicles during the observance. If that is not possible, please maintain social distancing of six feet between each group or each individual attending alone.