Area Pizza Artist Headed For Food Truck Record Attempt

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Trying to keep up with the demand for pizza during last week’s Sweet Corn Serenade was a challenge, but for Nana’s Pizza from Delta, Iowa, finding a way to succeed has been part of them since the beginning.

Just 20 miles from Oskaloosa, the pizza outlet will be headed to Tampa, Florida, soon to participate in ‘The Worlds Largest Food Truck Rally, over Halloween.

Kandi Seyb has been creating pizzas for about 26 years and opened Nana’s Pizza about a year ago.

Nana’s may have a physical location in Delta now, but they still travel around Iowa with their food truck, not only being in Oskaloosa but also in Burlington recently for their festival.

“We’re just trying to get our name out there,” said Seyb of their efforts to be more visible.

Starting her business didn’t cause any concern for Seyb, who says that many people have been behind her. “They were like you can do it.”

“It’s just one of those things you don’t know with any business, if it’s gonna go or not go,” added Seyb.

Nana’s is located at 108 E 6th Street in Delta, Iowa. You can learn more about their current hours by visiting their Facebook Page – HERE.